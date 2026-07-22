New York May Pay You To Use Self-Checkout At Stores
Why scan your own groceries for free? A new New York bill would give shoppers a nice discount for using self-checkout.
A New York State proposal is looking to give shoppers who use self-checkout a ten-percent discount.
10 Percent Discount Proposed In New York State
Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas introduced Assembly Bill A11501.
If passed, the bill would only require retail establishments that also sell food to provide the markdowns.
The 10 percent discount to customers using self-checkout kiosks would apply to food retail establishments and supermarkets statewide, including large chains like Target and Walmart
The measure intends to compensate shoppers for doing the unpaid labor of scanning and bagging.
Retailers Save Labor Costs
Lucas argues that customers are now performing labor for the companies that have been cutting down on staffing.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
According to Lucas, supermarkets are saving on labor costs by relying on self-checkout lanes, and that a portion of these savings should be passed directly to consumers.
Where Bill Stands
It would be the first of its kind legislation to put money back into shoppers' pockets.
The bill still needs to clear a committee vote before it could reach the full assembly floor. The current bill stalled in committee before the session ended.
Ridiculous Laws in New York State
Ridiculous Laws in New York State
Gallery Credit: Dan McGuire
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Top 25 Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley (Local Favorites & Hidden Gems)
25 Best Hudson Valley Pizzerias
Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice