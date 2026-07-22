New York May Pay You To Use Self-Checkout At Stores

Why scan your own groceries for free? A new New York bill would give shoppers a nice discount for using self-checkout.

A New York State proposal is looking to give shoppers who use self-checkout a ten-percent discount.

10 Percent Discount Proposed In New York State

Ernesto Ryan, Getty Images Ernesto Ryan, Getty Images

Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas introduced Assembly Bill A11501.

If passed, the bill would only require retail establishments that also sell food to provide the markdowns.

The 10 percent discount to customers using self-checkout kiosks would apply to food retail establishments and supermarkets statewide, including large chains like Target and Walmart

The measure intends to compensate shoppers for doing the unpaid labor of scanning and bagging.

Retailers Save Labor Costs

Abel Uribe, Getty Images Abel Uribe, Getty Images

Lucas argues that customers are now performing labor for the companies that have been cutting down on staffing.

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According to Lucas, supermarkets are saving on labor costs by relying on self-checkout lanes, and that a portion of these savings should be passed directly to consumers.

Where Bill Stands

It would be the first of its kind legislation to put money back into shoppers' pockets.

The bill still needs to clear a committee vote before it could reach the full assembly floor. The current bill stalled in committee before the session ended.

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