New Hudson Valley Officer Quits After Causing Rear-End Crash

A newly graduated police officer has resigned from his position in the Hudson Valley after causing a crash. We've got footage from the crash.

The collision happened on July 6 at approximately 1:14 p.m. on Route 199 near the intersection of Lake Road and Stissing Mountain Road in Dutchess County.

Pine Plains Police Officer Resigns After Patrol Car Rear-Ends Vehicle

Pine Plains Police Pine Plains Police

Officer Brian Johnson, a recent police academy graduate who was still in his department-mandated field training program, was driving patrol vehicle 7K165 westbound on Route 199 with Officer Aaron Fantroy as a passenger.

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George Hill of Pine Plains was a bit a head of the police cruiser. He came to a complete stop in the westbound lane, waiting for oncoming traffic to clear before turning left into his driveway.

Johnson told investigators he was scanning the right shoulder of the roadway and didn't realize Hill's vehicle had stopped until the last moment. The patrol car struck Hill's Lincoln from behind, damaging both vehicles.

Dash Cam Released By Police Shows Everything

Pine Plains Police Pine Plains Police

Dash camera footage reviewed by both the New York State Police and Pine Plains Police confirmed the account. The video showed Hill's brake lights and left turn signal were clearly illuminated before the collision.

In the interest of transparency, Pine Plains Police leadership asked the New York State Police to take over the crash investigation. The department also launched its own internal administrative review.

Investigators determined Johnson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. A review of body-worn camera footage found no evidence he was distracted by a cell phone or the in-car laptop immediately before the collision.

The investigation concluded the crash was non-criminal in nature. Driver inattentiveness was cited as the primary contributing factor.

Injuries Confirmed

Pine Plains Police Pine Plains Police

Hill initially declined medical treatment at the scene. Both officers were evaluated on site and transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital.

Johnson was treated for minor injuries and released that evening. Fantroy sustained more serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Johnson Resigns

Pine Plains Police Pine Plains Police

During the course of the investigation, Officer Johnson voluntarily resigned from his position, the Pine Plains Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Town of Pine Plains Police Department at (518) 771-3338 or by email at pppd@pineplains-ny.gov.

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