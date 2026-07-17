Historic Hudson Valley Mansion Left In Ruins After Viral Party

A Hudson Valley homeowner thought he rented his historic mansion to a family. Instead, what happened next left the home heavily damaged and neighbors stunned.

A historic Hudson Valley mansion was scammed and trashed after a massive, unauthorized "Project X" style pool party.

Monroe, New York Mansion Destroyed

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The owner believed he was renting out his 7-bedroom Sapphire Road historic home to a family of seven for the weekend through Booking.com.

Instead, the home in Monroe, New York was actually used for a "Project X" party with hundreds of people in attendance, trashing the home.

"It had to be hundreds and hundreds of cars and yeah, just something that this area is really not used to or not honestly equipped for," a neighbor told ABC.

Party Secretly Promoted

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The promotional flyer for the party was advertised online across social media as the “Biggest Project X Mansion Pool Party in the World”.

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Party promoters secretly advertised the party on social media, without providing an address to not tip off the homeowner. The flyer instructed interested attendees to send a direct message (DM) to the organizers on the day of the event to receive the exact location.

This move helped the party go viral without tipping off police or the homeowner until hundreds arrived.

Home Trashed

Neighbors say nearly 200 people were inside the swimming pool, with hundreds of vehicles parked outside.

The party lasted until the early morning hours on Sunday. The kitchen and pool areas were destroyed. A 150-year-old piano was also destroyed.

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More damage included sewage backups, smashed glass, and broken windows.

The homeowner says he spent years restoring the historic home and faces thousands of dollars in damage.

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