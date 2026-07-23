Italy Just Ranked The Best Pizza In America. New York Dominated

Italy's top pizza experts ranked America's 50 best pizzerias, and New York dominated the list with 13 restaurants, including the No. 1 spot.

Every year, culinary experts from Italy rank the best pizza spots in the United States. This year, New York dominated the list.

Italy Names 13 New York Pizzerias Among America's Best

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From Manhattan to Brooklyn to Western New York, the Empire State landed 13 spots on the prestigious 50 Top Pizza USA rankings. Here's every New York pizzeria that made the cut, in order.

Italy Names 13 New York Pizzerias Among America's Best

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"This is the verdict according to 50 Top Pizza is the world’s first and most influential guide," 50 Top Pizza told Hudson Valley Post.

Pizzeria Florian, East Aurora

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The owners of Pizzeria Florian were personally selected to make pizza for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 2022 wedding celebration in Georgia.

The style at Florian is a hybrid blend of New York, New Haven, Naples, and Rome, producing a thin, charred crust with toasted bubbles that travels just as well in a takeout box as it does fresh from the oven. The most talked-about pies are the spicy Calabrian Crunch and the white Mushroom Pizza. They also regularly host public pizza-making classes for serious home cooks.

Best Slice In America Made In New York

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In the Pizza Slice category, which features the top fifteen pizza-by-the-slice establishments in the country, first place goes to L'industrie Pizzeria in New York, owned by Massimo Laveglia and Nick Baglivo. Second place goes to Slice & Pie in Washington, led by pizzaiolo Giulio Adriani, while third place is awarded to Miami Slice in Miami.

Top 25 Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley (Local Favorites & Hidden Gems)

25 Best Hudson Valley Pizzerias Pizza is so many people's comfort food, especially New Yorkers.' We are lucky to have such a rich, diverse pizzeria selection here in the Hudson Valley, supported by both traditional and more trendy options. Each spot tells its own story, with its own menu full of local favorites and bestsellers. Below are 25 of the best choices when it comes to a quality, cheesy slice in the Hudson Valley area. Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

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