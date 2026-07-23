Urgent Warning Issued Over $3 Million New York Gold Scam

Police and elected officials issued an urgent public warning regarding a sophisticated gold bar scam.

The scam impacts older adults in New York the most. About $3 million has recently been stolen.

New York Officials Warn About Sophisticated Gold Bar Scam

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash Scam spelled with scrabbles on a wooden table

Scammers first reach out via computer pop-ups, phone calls, text messages, or emails. They claim your bank accounts or tech systems are currently compromised.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

These fraudsters often pose as tech support, bank employees, law enforcement, or government officials.

The victims are convinced to liquidate their life savings and buy gold bars in order to save their money from scammers. It's all under the false premise of moving assets to a secure location for safekeeping.

A courier is sent to pick up the physical gold, after which the assets vanish permanently.

Photo by rc.xyz NFT gallery on Unsplash a cell phone sitting on top of a pile of coins

Officials stress that any instruction to liquidate assets and purchase gold to hand over to a third party is an absolute scam. Residents are urged to hang up immediately and contact police.

Recently, New York seniors have been scammed out of a combined $3 million across a dozen thefts.

Police on Long Island recently intervened to save an elderly woman in western Suffolk from losing $140,000 after detectives tracked live scammer audio monitoring her computer.

Scam Warning: Never Answer These Area Codes

Scam Warning: Never Answer These Area Codes These 7 area codes are most often associated with the 1-ring scam according to Cheapism , so it's best to just avoid answering their calls. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls