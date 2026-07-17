CDC Finds Source In Parasitic Diarrhea Impacting New Yorkers

The CDC is reportedly zeroing in on the potential source behind the multi-state outbreak of a nasty "intense diarrhea."

A potential source has been found in a massive nationwide parasite outbreak, and investigators are pointing to a major fast-food supplier.

Potential Source Identified By The CDC

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The Washington Post reports health officials are investigating shredded iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms as a possible source.

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The CDC says there have been thousands of confirmed cases of the illness called cyclosporiasis in 34 states.

Over 7,000 cases are being investigated, including over 500 in New York State.

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce Identified

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

Federal officials believe the cyclospora outbreak stems from shredded iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico and supplied to Taco Bell by California-based Taylor Farms.

The FDA and CDC identified that the specific batch of contaminated iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms was imported from Mexico. While Taylor Farms is a California-based company, the actual crop linked to the outbreak was grown in Mexico before being distributed to Taco Bell locations in the Midwest.

New York Taco Bells Reportedly Not Impacted

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While New York State has reported over five hundred cases of the illness, local fast-food fans can breathe easy.

The tainted shipments were only sent to five Midwestern states: Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.

This means New York Taco Bells are not impacted. It's unclear why there have been over 500 infected New Yorkers.

As a precaution, Taco Bell has pulled the supplier's lettuce nationwide.

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