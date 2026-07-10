Why Cancer Cases Expected To Skyrocket Across New York

Health experts warn that the number of cancer cases is expected to surge in New York State.

That's according to a World Health Organization prediction report out this week.

Cancer Cancers Expected To Surge In Coming Decades

National Cancer Institute via Unsplash National Cancer Institute via Unsplash

In 2024, 20.6 million people were diagnosed with cancer worldwide. The World Health Organization projects global cancer cases to surge to nearly 35 million by the year 2050.

The 67 percent spike is driven by an aging population, lifestyle factors like tobacco and alcohol use, obesity, and systemic healthcare inequities.

The risk of getting cancer increases "significantly" with age, officials note.

The WHO's report notes that essential cancer medicines remain out of reach for many.

40 Percent Are Preventable

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The World Health Organization believes that 40 percent of future cancer cases are tied to preventable risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and physical inactivity.

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Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass with WHO says they are seeing reductions in some cancer rates in countries that have implemented prevention policies, but progress has been too slow.

Low-Income Vs High-Income

Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images

Officials say low-income countries will likely see the biggest increase in cancer-related deaths. That's because those countries lack adequate access to cancer surveillance, early screening facilities, and treatment drugs.

In the United States, annual diagnoses are expected to exceed 3.5 million by 2050, with lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers remaining the most frequently diagnosed types.

In high-income countries, 5-year survival rates for certain cancers like breast and prostate now sit between 80 and 90 percent.

Survivability Improving

Despite the increase in cases, officials note that survivability rates are improving thanks to better early detection and treatment.

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