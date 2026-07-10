New York State To Ban Some Glasses In These Areas

New York State is going to ban certain glasses in certain areas of the Empire State.

The ban officially starts on July 20th.

New York State To Ban These Glasses In These Areas

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New York State is set to ban all smart glasses and wearable tech with recording capabilities, from every courthouse statewide beginning July 20, 2026.

This new rule covers more than 1,240 state, county, city, town, and village courts across all 62 New York counties.

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The ban is being issued by the Unified Court System’s Office of Court Administration. It's the first statewide court ban on wearable recording tech in the United States.

What Is Banned?

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This ban includes all types of eyewear equipped with cameras, microphones, or recording technology, affecting visitors, attorneys, judges, and court employees alike.

Even prescription smart glasses are banned. New Yorkers with prescription smart glasses will be told they must wear non-smart prescription glasses when entering a courthouse.

The ban applies to everyone entering the facilities, even attorneys, litigants, witnesses, family members, or court employees.

Uniformed court officers will screen for the devices at building entrances. Anyone wearing or carrying smart glasses must turn them over to security personnel.

Security will hold the device until the owner leaves the building.

Reason For Ban In New York State

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The measure aims to prevent unauthorized recordings of court proceedings, as officials express concerns that such technology makes it easier to discreetly capture audio or video.

Secretly recording court proceedings violates the New York State Civil Rights Law

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