Upstate New York Sees Sudden Surge In Black Bear Activity
Officials say one common mistake keeps bringing black bears back to homes.
There's been a large increase in bear activity in Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley.
Black Bear Activity In Upstate New York
Town of Hunter Supervisor Sean Mahoney confirmed there's been an increase in "bear activity" throughout the Town of Hunter.
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He says it may seem like there are more bears this time of year, but the reality is Hunter residents live in bear country, and encounters are a normal part of life in the Catskills.
"While it may seem like there are 'more bears' this time of year, the reality is that we live in bear country, and encounters are a normal part of living and recreating in the Catskills," he wrote on Facebook.
According to experts, about 35 percent of New York's black bear population lives within the Catskill region.
Tips To Minimize Interaction With Bears In New York
New York officials say it's a good idea to know and understand the New York State DEC's "BearWise" tips. These tips should help minimize interactions with bears.
Most Bear Conflicts Are Avoidable
Mahoney adds that most conflicts between bears and people are "preventable." He says the simplest and easiest thing to do is "eliminate easy food sources" that attract bears.
Once a bear starts to find a food source near a home or a business, it "often continues to return."
"Living alongside wildlife is one of the many things that makes the Town of Hunter so special. If we all take a few simple precautions, we can help ensure that both our people and our bears remain safe," Mahoney added.
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