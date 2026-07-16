Upstate New York Sees Sudden Surge In Black Bear Activity

Officials say one common mistake keeps bringing black bears back to homes.

There's been a large increase in bear activity in Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley.

Black Bear Activity In Upstate New York

Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash black bear on green grass during daytime

Town of Hunter Supervisor Sean Mahoney confirmed there's been an increase in "bear activity" throughout the Town of Hunter.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He says it may seem like there are more bears this time of year, but the reality is Hunter residents live in bear country, and encounters are a normal part of life in the Catskills.

"While it may seem like there are 'more bears' this time of year, the reality is that we live in bear country, and encounters are a normal part of living and recreating in the Catskills," he wrote on Facebook.

Photo by Pete Nuij on Unsplash black bear on green grass during daytime

According to experts, about 35 percent of New York's black bear population lives within the Catskill region.

Tips To Minimize Interaction With Bears In New York

New York officials say it's a good idea to know and understand the New York State DEC's "BearWise" tips. These tips should help minimize interactions with bears.

Most Bear Conflicts Are Avoidable

Mahoney adds that most conflicts between bears and people are "preventable." He says the simplest and easiest thing to do is "eliminate easy food sources" that attract bears.

Once a bear starts to find a food source near a home or a business, it "often continues to return."

"Living alongside wildlife is one of the many things that makes the Town of Hunter so special. If we all take a few simple precautions, we can help ensure that both our people and our bears remain safe," Mahoney added.

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Here's a look at what might attract them to your property should one be sighted in your area. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Viral Video Shows Bear Destroying Upstate New York Kitchen

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke