Parasitic Diarrhea Linked To These Grocery Items In New York

Health officials are warning people to avoid these items while the investigation continues.

At least 34 states are reporting cases of the foodborne illness, Cyclosporiasis.

Over 500 Cases in New York State

CDC CDC

Nearly 7,000 cases have now been confirmed or are under investigation nationwide. The outbreak has resulted in 141 hospitalizations.

In New York State, there have been at least 517 lab-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, including in the Hudson Valley.

Symptoms include diarrhea, which some say is explosive, plus a loss of appetite and bloating.

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Symptoms typically start about one week after being exposed. Health officials don't believe the parasite can spread person to person.

Health Officials Say Avoid Bagged Lettuce

CDC CDC

Health officials believe the illness comes from leafy greens, like lettuce and spinach.

Officials in Michigan, which is the epicenter of the outbreak is now urging residents to avoid bagged lettuce and salad mixes to keep from getting the cyclosporiasis infection.

No one product or distributor has been linked to the outbreak. The CDC and the FDA say they are investigating several outbreaks linked to fresh produce.

CDC CDC

"Reduce your risk by thoroughly washing fresh produce under clean running water before eating and by following safe food handling practices. Be aware that chemically disinfecting or sanitizing produce might not fully eliminate Cyclospora. It is important to thoroughly wash produce even if it is labeled as pre-washed," the CDC states in it latests update.

The CDC says you should see a doctor if you have prolonged or watery diarrhea, especially if it lasts more than a few days.

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