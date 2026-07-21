Hudson Valley Just Got A New “Magical” Swimming Spot

A brand-new Hudson Valley swimming destination is officially open, and it’s unlike any other state park swimming spot in New York. We've got a sneak peek.

New York State's first new state park swimming facility in over 20 years is now open in the Hudson Valley.

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The public lake at Sojourner Truth State Park is open for summer swimming.

"Sojourner Truth State Park just became an even more magical place to spend time outdoors! We celebrated the opening of the spectacular Lake Sophia – the first new state park swimming facility to open in over 20 years!," State Senator Michelle Hinchey wrote on Facebook.

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Lake Sophia is named in honor of Sojourner Truth's daughter. According to state officials, the first new swimming facility to open at a state park in more than 20 years offers visitors a one-of-a-kind experience. Its spring-fed quarry waters feature an almost tropical turquoise color, creating a unique visual aesthetic not found at other nearby lakes.

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“A trailblazing facility named for a trailblazing woman, Lake Sophia is an important and affordable recreation resource that will help New York families stay cool and active during the summer months,” Hochul said.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger says she took the first plunge at Lake Sophia over the weekend.

"I took the first plunge with a bunch of excited community members on opening day of Lake Sophia at Sojourner Truth State Park, and this new public swim lake is AMAZING!!" Metzger wrote on Facebook after he swam.

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The quarry lake will be open for swimming every day from ten a.m. until 5:45 p.m. through Labor Day. It features a 12-thousand square foot "swim crib" and a 16-thousand square foot deep-water swimming area.

Admission is $8 per car.

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