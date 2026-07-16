Hudson Valley Murder Investigation Takes Stunning Family Turn

A Hudson Valley man is accused of killing his niece.

There's been a break in the murder of a disability aide worker, as she sat in her car in the Bronx late Sunday night.

Disability Aide Worker Killed

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Julia Anderson, 39, of Mount Vernon spent over a decade caring for adults with developmental disabilities.

She was shot dead inside her black Jeep Grand Cherokee around midnight Tuesday after leaving work.

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Shots were fired directly through the passenger-side window, striking Anderson multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Hudson Valley Man Arrested

On Wednesday, Anderson's uncle, 58-year-old Michael Foster of Mount Vernon, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, and 10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Foster was arrested after the NYPD Crime Scene Unit executed a multi-hour search warrant at a home on Bell Avenue in Mount Vernon.

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That's a property that Foster, Anderson, and Anderson's mother all shared.

Family Feud

According to reports, the murder was sparked by an ongoing debate regarding the inheritance of a home.

Reports say that the family feud was over who owned or would inherit the Mount Vernon residence where they all lived.

The fatal shooting happened about a mile away from their shared home.

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