Trump Slams New York: Calls Historic Law “Terrible Decision”

President Trump is slamming Governor Kathy Hochul for enacting a first-in-the-nation law.

This week. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Empire State is now the first in the nation to put a statewide pause on large-scale data centers.

New York State Pausing Large-Scale Data Centers

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Hochul says this one-year freeze on new "hyperscale data centers" will give time for New York to establish guardrails and protect the power grid.

"As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it’s my responsibility to take action and lead,” Governor Hochul said.

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Hochul notes that data centers that are often tied to AI consume enormous amounts of energy, threatening to outpace the grid's capacity and drive up energy rates for New Yorkers.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Recently, AI data centers have been debated across several regions in New York State. Regions include:

Hudson Valley



Western New York



The Finger Lakes



Southern Tier



Mohawk Valley



North Country



New York City



Long Island

Donald Trump Slams Gov. Hochul

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On Wednesday, President Donald Trump slammed Gov. Hochul's "terrible decision" for the pause on AI data centers.

"One of the biggest Driving Forces in the Future for Jobs, are Data Centers. They are big, strong, bold, and Money Machines for the State in which they are built. Governor Kathy Hochul, for political reasons, has terminated all Data Centers being built, or to be built, in New York State," he said.

The president slammed the move in a Truth Social post on Wednesday and called for the state to change its policy "immediately."

"New York State has made a terrible decision. All of this Income, and other Benefits, will be going to Red States, and some Blue, where Data Centers are sought as Cash Cows, with Lower Taxes and Record-Setting Jobs," Trump wrote. "Data Centers are tremendous WINS for the States and Communities that are lucky enough to get them. New York should change its Policy, IMMEDIATELY."

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