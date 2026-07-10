New Yorkers Warned About The Worst Places For Bed Bugs

A list of the top places with bed bugs just came out, and New York State made the list several times.

Orkin just released its annual list of the hometowns across the nation with the most bed bugs.

Orkin Releases Worst Cities for Bed Bugs In 2026

Photo by matheus ferreira on Unsplash A close up of a bug on the ground

The company says bed bugs often hitch rides home in luggage from hotels and vacation rentals.

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Three hometowns across New York State ranked in the top 50. Officials say that many of the top places are top vacation destinations. So even if it's not your hometown, you may have traveled or will travel to a spot soon.

Below are the worst 15 places for bed bugs.

Chicago Los Angeles (+2) Detroit Cleveland, Ohio (-2) Indianapolis Springfield, Ill. (+3) Washington, D.C. (-1) Columbus, Ohio Pittsburgh (+3) Grand Rapids, Mich. (-3) Denver (+3) New York (+3) Milwaukee (-3) Baltimore (-3) Cincinnati (-2) Raleigh, N.C. (+7)

Three Hometowns In New York State Make The List

Photo by matheus ferreira on Unsplash A close up of a bed bug on the ground

New York City, Buffalo and Syracuse were the major cities from the Empire State to make the list.

In 2024, New York City had the second most bed bugs. The city that never sleeps dropped 13 spots to 15th in the nation in 2025.

Unfortunately, New York City is climbing the ranks again as it placed 12th this year.

Buffalo, New York moved up two spots in 2026 to 35th in the nation. While Syracuse jumped from 50th in 2025 to 44th in 2026.

Photo by Anil Baki Durmus on Unsplash Large

Orkin crafts its annual rankings based on treatment data from metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from May 12, 2025, to May 12, 2026. The list includes both residential and commercial bed bug treatments.

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs

Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs New York ranked 36th across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the New York cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches.

Which cities in New York State are the most concerned? Here's a look at the Top 15 who are searching for Bed Bugs the most: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

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