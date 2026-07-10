New York Police Arrest 5 In Child Predator Sting In Hudson Valley

Five men allegedly thought they were meeting children in the Hudson Valley, but investigators were waiting instead.

The New York State Police coordinated a multiagency Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operation that resulted in the arrest of five people.

Five Arrested During Multiagency Internet Crimes Against Children Operation In Hudson Valley

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Police allege that the men tried "to sexually exploit children online." The investigation was conducted in partnership with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the Town of Ramapo Police Department, the Rockland County Intelligence Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Rye Safe Streets Task Force, and the New York State Intelligence Center.

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Police used undercover investigators and advanced cyber investigative techniques to help identify people who were allegedly using online platforms to communicate with what they believed were minors for the purpose of arranging in-person meetings to engage in illegal sexual activity.

"The individuals arrested in this operation believed they were communicating with children and intended to exploit them. Through proactive investigations and strong partnerships with our local, county, state, and federal law enforcement partners, we are identifying offenders before they can harm a child. Protecting children remains one of our highest priorities," New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation Captain Brad Natalizio said.

Hudson Valley Child Predator Sting Nets 5 Arrests

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The undercover sting lasted several days last month, with five men arrested on various felony and misdemeanor charges.

Men from Dutchess County, Rockland County, Brooklyn, Long Island, and New Jersey were arrested.

Hudson Valley Child Predator Sting Nets 5 Arrests

Men from Dutchess County, Rockland County, Brooklyn, Long Island and New Jersey Arrested In Rockland County

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"Our local, county, state, and federal law enforcement partners worked together with one shared objective, protecting our children from those who seek to exploit or prey upon them. Crimes against children will not be tolerated in our community," Town of Ramapo Police Department Chief Dan Hyman said.

Anyone who may have information related to these individuals or who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the New York State Police Troop F Headquarters at (845) 344-5300.

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