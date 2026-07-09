Major New York Court Ruling Could Change Online Betting

A major court ruling could reshape the future of one of New York's most controversial online betting platforms.

A federal judge has dealt a major blow to Kalshi, ruling that New York State can move forward with enforcing its gambling laws against the popular prediction market platform.

Federal Judge Rules New York Can Enforce Gambling Laws Against Prediction Market Platform Kalshi

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U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres denied Kalshi's request for a preliminary injunction on July 7, rejecting the company's argument that federal regulation shields it from state-level gambling enforcement.

Kalshi immediately appealed the decision.

How We Got Here

The legal battle started in October 2025, when the New York State Gaming Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against Kalshi for offering what the state considered unlicensed sports betting to New York residents.

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Kalshi pushed back hard, arguing that its markets operate as event contracts under federal oversight through the Commodity Exchange Act. Adding that federal authority trumps anything New York State can do.

The court ruled that the Commodity Exchange Act does not override state gambling regulations when it comes to Kalshi's sports-event contracts.

Judge Torres also found that New York's interests in preventing gambling addiction and protecting sports integrity far outweigh Kalshi's reliance on federal primacy.

New York Leaders Praise Decision

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New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia praised the ruling.

“New York’s gambling laws are designed to protect consumers. Kalshi tried to ignore them. Yesterday, they lost in court," Hochul and James said in a joint statement. "“We will continue to hold all gambling platforms accountable to the law — and that includes prediction markets."

What Happens Next

Kalshi is currently allowed to keep operating in New York while its appeal plays out, so users aren't immediately affected. But the company's future in the state is anything but certain.

Other states facing similar battles with Kalshi and other prediction market platforms can now point to this decision as legal precedent for their own enforcement effort.

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