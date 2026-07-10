Viral Toy Trend Is Sending New York Children To Hospitals

Fire officials in New York are urging parents to warn their children about the dangers of a new social media challenge that's causing life-altering injuries.

The new challenge is called the "NeeDoh Microwave Challenge," which is also known as the "NeeDoh Trend."

New Trend Is Burning Young Children

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This very dangerous challenge is going viral on social media. Children are encouraged to microwave gel-filled squishy toys to make them softer, stretchier, or more pliable.

The sugar-based or alcohol-infused gel inside these toys heats up very quickly. The gel starts to boil within seconds of being microwaved.

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As the gel boils, pressure builds up inside the silicone or rubber exterior, causing the toy to violently rupture or explode upon contact or when the microwave is opened.

The exploding substance acts similarly to chemical agents. It's thick, molten, and incredibly sticky.

Leads To Life-Alerting Burns

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The exploding substance sticks immediately to the skin, trapping heat and continuing to burn deep tissue even after exposure.

Fire marshals, doctors, and consumer safety groups are now issuing urgent warnings because the exploding toys can cause severe, life-altering second- and third-degree burns

4-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old Badly Burned On Long Island

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Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro reports two sisters were recently injured due to the challenge.

"Bad idea, very dangerous," Uttaro warned about the challenge. "You're going to get hurt. Don’t do it."

The 8-year-old and a 4-year-old suffered severe second- and third-degree burns to their face, arms, and legs after removing a microwaved toy. The microwaved toy exploded, and the hot gel burned them.

Doctors warn the resulting burns can cause permanent and lasting damage. Multiple children have been placed into temporary comas to manage excruciating pain while undergoing intensive skin grafts and emergency surgeries.

The manufacturing company behind the popular Nee-Doh toys says it's disappointing to see the TikTok trend encourage the misuse of their products.

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