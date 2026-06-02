New York Hopes To Build New Advanced Nuclear Power Plant

New York State is looking to build a new advanced nuclear power plant.

Or a cluster of smaller reactors) that will generate electricity for the power grid.

New York Announces Big Steps In Development of Nuclear Power Plant In Upstate New York

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Gov. Hochul just announced that New York State is taking major steps in its goal to develop at least one gigawatt (GW) of advanced nuclear energy in Upstate New York.

She confirmed two major solicitations through the New York Power Authority (NYPA) that will help turn that plan into reality.

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"Nearly a year ago, I called on the Power Authority to lay the groundwork for the next era of emissions-free power in New York as part of my all-of-the-above approach to energy,” Governor Hochul said. “The solicitations announced today will help ensure New York is poised to lead the nation in new nuclear development, which, along with renewables, will provide needed power in the face of increasing demand to keep the lights on while helping keep costs down," she stated.

New York Taking Major Steps To Build First New Nuclear Power Plant In Decades

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New York is moving full speed ahead on a plan to build the state's first new nuclear power plant in over 30 years. The push for new nuclear isn't happening by accident.

Artificial intelligence, data centers, semiconductor plants, including the huge Micron facility near Syracuse, are driving a surge in energy demand that wind and solar simply can't keep up with on their own.

Never Recovered From Indian Point

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The state also never fully recovered from the 2021 closure of the Indian Point plant, which knocked out a significant chunk of carbon-free baseload power downstate. This new 1 GW project is just the first piece of Governor Hochul's larger 5 GW Nuclear Reliability Backbone plan, which would more than double New York's nuclear capacity from 3.4 GW to 8.4 GW.

Where Will It Be Built?

No site has been officially selected yet.

Oswego County is making a strong push to land the facility at the Nine Mile Point Clean Energy Center in Scriba. That's where three of New York's four operating nuclear reactors are already up and running.

More than 30 companies and eight Upstate communities have already expressed interest in getting involved.

A full Master Plan for nuclear development in New York is expected to be published by the end of 2026.

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