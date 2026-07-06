New York Is Watching As In-N-Out Reveals Big Expansion Plans
America's best burger chain continues to expand.
In-N-Out was named the best burger chain in America. The West Coast-based chain beat out 41 other U.S. restaurants, despite only being located in a few states.
In-N-Out Opens Up 6 New Locations In Five States
In-N-Out confirms on its official website that grand openings at these locations are "opening soon."
- 6233 Telegraph Ave., Commerce, California 90040
- 1900 Gallatin Pike North, Madison, Tennessee 37115
- 33375 N. Gary Rd., San Tan Valley, Arizona 85143
- 4643 S. Pioneer Rd., St. George, Utah 84790
- 10537 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton, California 95219
- 1965 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
Opening dates have been announced.
The company also recently announced locations are coming to New Mexico, Washington, and Colorado.
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In-N-Out is also opening up eateries across Tennessee this year and establishing an "Eastern Territory" headquarters in Franklin, TN.
The fast-food giant has over 400 eateries across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Tennessee.
Is In-N-Out Coming To New York?
A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. CLICK HERE to find out more.
While discussing its new locations, In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson was asked about expanding to New York or somewhere on the East Coast. CLICK HERE to see her answer.
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker