New York Is Watching As In-N-Out Reveals Big Expansion Plans

America's best burger chain continues to expand.

In-N-Out was named the best burger chain in America. The West Coast-based chain beat out 41 other U.S. restaurants, despite only being located in a few states.

In-N-Out Opens Up 6 New Locations In Five States

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In-N-Out confirms on its official website that grand openings at these locations are "opening soon."

6233 Telegraph Ave., Commerce, California 90040

1900 Gallatin Pike North, Madison, Tennessee 37115

33375 N. Gary Rd., San Tan Valley, Arizona 85143

4643 S. Pioneer Rd., St. George, Utah 84790

10537 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton, California 95219

1965 Blue Lakes Blvd. North, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301

Opening dates have been announced.

The company also recently announced locations are coming to New Mexico, Washington, and Colorado.

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In-N-Out is also opening up eateries across Tennessee this year and establishing an "Eastern Territory" headquarters in Franklin, TN.

The fast-food giant has over 400 eateries across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Tennessee.

Is In-N-Out Coming To New York?

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A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. CLICK HERE to find out more.

While discussing its new locations, In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson was asked about expanding to New York or somewhere on the East Coast. CLICK HERE to see her answer.

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