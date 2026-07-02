Hooters Closing Every Location In New York State

It's the end of an era in New York State.

Hooters just closed its last restaurant in New York State.

Hooters Closes Final Restaurant In The Empire State

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The final Hooters restaurant in the state, located on Wolf Road in Colonie, near Albany, New York, officially shut its doors after a 15-year run in the Capital Region.

Earlier this year, the last remaining locations in New York City and Long Island closed down.

Those restaurants were located in Queens, Midtown Manhattan, Fresh Meadow and Farmingdale. The closures are due to lease expirations and ongoing franchise bankruptcy proceedings.

Hooters Filed For Bankruptcy

These closures are part of a broader nationwide plan. The Atlanta-based chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2025, citing inflation, shifting consumer preferences, and flatlining sales.

After its 2025 financial collapse, the original founding team reacquired roughly 140 locations out of bankruptcy.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Led by longtime executive and former company lawyer Neil Kiefer, the new ownership is pushing away from the hyper-sexualized image introduced and is hoping to change to a family-friendly image as a strategy to "re-Hooterize" the brand.

Where Can New Yorkers Go For The New Hooters Experience?

Because Hooters closed all of its New York locations, Hudson Valley residents looking for an official Hooters experience must now travel out of state.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The company also recently closed northern New Jersey locations like Paramus and Hackensack.

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You can still find Hooters in East Brunswick, New Jersey; Somerset, New Jersey; and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

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