Upstate New York Restaurant Reopens After Racist Facebook Scandal

An Upstate New York restaurant that "closed" following a racist Facebook post quickly reopened.

After saying it was closing for the "foreseeable future," the restaurant reopened following outrage over a racist Facebook comment tied to the death of a 7-year-old boy.

Upstate New York Restaurant Reopens

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On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported that Taste Of Italy in Latham, New York closed down following a Facebook post regarding the death of a 7-year-old.

"We are so sorry for (the loss) of an innocent boy, and we are closing our doors for the family to mourn the loss of their son," the Taste of Italy Facebook account stated. "God bless everyone."

Taste of Italy owner Frank Cappello said closure would be for the "foreseeable future."

Turns out the "foreseeable future" was code for hours. Early Friday morning, CBS 6 reported the Taste of Italy reopened.

On Sunday, the Italian restaurant ignored the scandal and posted about its Sunday special.

Racist Comment From Latham, New York Restaurant

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Harbe Nagi, 7, was found dead in a pool in Menands, New York, a village located just north of Albany, after going missing. The boy was autistic and non-verbal.

In a Facebook comment, the official Taste of Italy Facebook account wrote the following in a comment about the 7-year-old's death:

Let's not forget if that boy lived in a Muslim country his Muslim family would have killed him a long time ago. Muslims should go back to their 50 plus Muslims countries. They want to bring their horrific fake religion here. It's not a religion it's a terrorist organization. No Muslim should be in any place of Authority in America.

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Cappello's wife told CBS 6 she wrote the comment, thinking she was posting from her personal account.

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