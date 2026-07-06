New York Warns Of Torrential Rain And Flooding Across Region

The Hudson Valley is bracing for a treacherous day on the roads.

Torrential downpours continue to threaten to trigger severe flash flooding across the region.

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

NY Alert NY Alert

The National Weather Service is issuing flood watches for the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Catskills.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Dutchess and Ulster Counties from 2:00 a.m. Monday to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and for Putnam, Orange, Rockland, Westchester, Manhattan, Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Suffolk, and Nassau Counties from Sunday until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Experts say potentially severe storms are most likely "early Monday morning, and again Monday late afternoon/evening, with the heaviest rainfall expected Monday afternoon into evening."

70 Percent Chance of Flash Flooding

NY Alert NY Alert

Governor Hochul’s office says there is a staggering 70-percent chance of flash flooding on Monday.

The risk is highest in Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster counties, where the flood watch remains in effect until tomorrow morning. Drivers in Orange and Putnam counties should also stay alert, as their flood watch runs through tonight.

NY Alert NY Alert

"During a flood, water levels and the rate at which the water is flowing can quickly change. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles. You don't know how deep the water is. Even when water recedes, the ground may be unstable," New York emergency officials told Hudson Valley Post.

Tips For Driving During Flood Watch

NY Alert NY Alert

The New York State Homeland Secruity And Emergency Services Office Of Emergency Management issued the following tips:

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. Turn around, don't drown!

NEVER drive through barricades.

NY Alert NY Alert

Rising and fast floodwaters can sweep vehicles away or cause you to lose control of a vehicle.

NY Alert NY Alert

Stay out of floodwaters! Floodwaters hide dangers that can cause sickness, injury, or even death: animals and insects, live wires, dangerous chemicals, sewage, harmful bacteria, and sharp objects and debris.

Tips for Floods, Lightning, Tornado In New York State

Tips for Floods, Lightning, Tornado In New York State New York Gov. Hochul's Office released steps to prepare and keep everyone safe from disaster,