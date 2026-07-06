Worst Round Of Radio Layoffs In History Hits New York

Many local radio voices went silent.

iHeartMedia carried out what industry insiders are calling one of the biggest purges in the history of the radio business.

iHeart Layoffs Hit New York State Hard

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The company began its sweeping cuts last week. Executives framed the layoffs as a "programming realignment" tied to new technology capabilities.

In a memo to staffers, iHeartMedia Multi Platform Group CEO Ann Marie Licata and Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman said the company is "evolving how we program our stations to reward and develop our leading and up-and-coming talent."

The changes are part of a cost-savings push that targets $50 million in the second half of 2026 alone, on top of $100 million already being cut this year. The corporate initiative also aims to leverage updated technology infrastructure to speed up operations and multi-market syndication.

Worst Round Of Radio Layoffs In History

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Radio Insight says it's the "worst layoff round in radio history." The publication now worries that other radio companies will "follow the lead."

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"There are major sales issues in radio right now, but purging programming is not the answer. Best wishes go out to all affected and also those that remain having to continue to work through yet another purge with survivor's remorse," Radio Insight wrote while sharing a comprehensive list of those impacted.

The list of confirmed layoffs continues to grow. Below are New York-based layoffs, according to Radio Insight.

Layoffs Impact Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Radio voices from Hudson Valley, New York City, Capital Region and Western New York all lost their jobs.

Hudson Valley/Poughkeepsie

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Jeremiah Wood is out after three years doing afternoons at CHR "96.1 Kiss-FM" WPKF and "102.3 Kiss-FM" WKKF in Albany. Wood, who previously spent six years at Pamal Broadcasting's Hudson Valley cluster, was candid about the loss.

"I'm sad, but I'm also grateful," he wrote. "Grateful for the listeners who would tune in every day. Grateful for the amazing people I worked with at iHeart Hudson Valley. I so wish that I could have ended things on my own terms."

Beth Christy is out after seven years doing middays at Country 107.3 WRWD. Christy is a familiar name in the market, having started her career at WRWD back in the mid-90s before returning for this recent stint. She also had a long run in afternoons at Townsquare Media’s "The Wolf.”

Weekend and fill-in personality "Uncle Mike" Hansen is also gone after 15 years at WRWD.

"Massive layoffs across the country have hit us hard here in the Hudson Valley," Hansen wrote. "I'm grateful for the run I had and the incredible family at iHeart Media of the Hudson Valley."

Capital Region/Albany

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Tracy Villaume is out at Hot AC "99.5 The River" WRVE. Villaume had been with iHeart Albany since 2015, starting as a news anchor and reporter at sister station News/Talk 810 WGY before moving to WRVE in 2018, just one month after shifting from mornings to afternoons following her co-host's departure.

The afternoon sports show at "Fox Sports 980/95.9" WOFX has also been cancelled.

Jeff Levack and Thomas "Goz" Goslowski, who had been hosting together since April 2023, are both out. Goslowski had also served as Program Director of WOFX and WGY. Levack previously spent seven years as afternoon host at Townsquare Media Sports "104.5 The Team" WTMM-FM.

New York City

In the nation's biggest radio market, Josh Martinez is out as night host at the iconic CHR "Z100" WHTZ after joining the station in May 2021.

Martinez also hosted at "103.5 Kiss-FM" WKSC in Chicago and previously served as Program Director of "Kiss 107.1" WKFS in Cincinnati.

Rochester

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Jeremy Newman is out as midday host at "Country 100.5" WDVI and afternoon co-host on "Rock 95.1" WAIO after joining the company in 2021. Newman had already told the company he planned to relocate to Texas when his contract expired in October after 22 years in Rochester.

Mark Maira is also out as evening host at "Rock 95.1" WAIO, where he had held multiple roles over the past five years.

Julie Dunn, Program Director and afternoon host of "Country 100.5" WDVI and AC "Y94" WYYY Syracuse, is out as well, along with her PD roles at other stations including WBBS Syracuse and WMXW Binghamton.

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