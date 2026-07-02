Tragic Discovery After 92-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Disappears

A missing elderly woman was found dead in the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, New York State Police started searching for a missing woman from the Lower Hudson Valley
92-Year-Old Goes Missing In The Hudson Valley
New York State Police began searching for 92-year-old Joan A. Mosca of New Rochelle, New York, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
She was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving the park-and-ride at Exit 4 of I-684 in Mt. Kisco and driving south on I-684. She was driving a gray Toyota Camry.
Missing 92-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Crash On I-684
Around 10:30 p.m., troopers found the missing gray Toyota Camry overturned about 30 feet off the shoulder of I-684, near milepost marker 0.9.
Mosca was found dead inside the vehicle, New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.
New York State Police Detail What Happened
A State Police investigation determined that Mosca's exited the right shoulder of I-684 while heading south for an "unknown reason." She then hit a tree, and her Camry overturned.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Harrison EMS and the Westchester Medical Examiner.
The cause of the accident remains unclear. The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.
These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York
These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State
6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young
Every Fireworks Show Across Hudson Valley By Date And County