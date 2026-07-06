Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Season Returns To New York

A rare but nearly always fatal infection is back on health officials' radar as summer heats up in New York.

Brain-eating amoeba season is here in New York State. We've got tips to protect yourself from this infection that's nearly 100 percent fatal.

Brain-eating amoeba Season

CDC CDC

Brain-eating amoeba (Naegleria fowleri) thrives in warm, fresh bodies of water during the summer months.

Infections are extremely rare, but they are nearly 100 percent fatal.

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Symptoms To Watch For

Infection occurs exclusively when contaminated water is forced violently up the nose. It cannot infect you by swallowing.

Early symptoms start 1 to 12 days and include severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

The CDC says that Naegleria fowleri, or “brain-eating amoeba,” can cause a rare and fatal infection in the brain.

It's mostly found in warm freshwater such as rivers and hot springs. The amoeba typically enters through the nose and travels to the brain, causing the fatal infection.

Hudson Valley Teen Dies From Rare, Brain-Eating Parasite

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About 10 years ago, Hudson Valley Post reported on a teenager from Kingston who died from this rare parasite.

Kerry Stoutenburgh, 19, of Kingston contracted the deadly brain parasite while vacationing in Maryland.

Tips To Protect Yourself

CDC CDC

The best way to protect yourself is to prevent water from entering your nose. Tips include:

Use Nose Clips

Keep Your Head Up

Avoid Stirring up Sediment

Nasal Rinses After Swimming

Choose Chlorinated Venues

Know the Symptoms (see above)

According to the CDC, 180 cases were diagnosed in the United States from 1937 to 2025.

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