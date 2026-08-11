Company Linked To Parasitic Diarrhea Outbreak Issues New Recall

If you shop at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods or other major New York stores, you may want to check your fridge before eating certain foods.

The company that pulled products due to the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak is recalling more food items.

Taylor Farms Pulls Jalapeno Products

FDA FDA

Taylor Farms is recalling food items containing jalapenos over possible salmonella contamination.

It comes after the California-based company pulled lettuce linked to the ongoing cyclospora outbreak. The outbreak has sickened thousands of people across the United States.

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There's been over 6,000 confirmed cases, with over 10,000 unconfirmed cases. New Yorkers, including Hudson Valley residents, have gotten stricken with what's described as "explosive diarrhea."

Last month, the company issued a comprehensive, voluntary recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico and temporarily suspended production at its facility there.

New Recall Involves 20 Items

FDA FDA

Now, the company is voluntarily recalling roughly 20 prepared food items containing jalapeño peppers across 26 states, including New York, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA Salmonella can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people typically deal with fever, diarrhea, which may be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Recalled Items Sold At Target, Hannaford, Walmart, Whole Foods And More

Recalled products are sold at stores including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Stop & Shop. Salsas, spicy guacamole, mango pico de gallo, taco dip, burritos, and sandwiches are among the items recalled.

Below is the full list:

FDA FDA

Taylor Farms said the recalled products were flagged after the fresh peppers were recalled by Coast Citrus Distributors.

Anyone with these products are told throw them away "immediately and not consume it." Refunds will be available at the location of purchase.

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