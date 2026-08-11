New York Making New Plan To Fight ‘Destructive’ Asian Pest

New York lawmakers are backing bipartisan legislation that would make spotted lanternfly research a higher federal priority.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has co-sponsored the bipartisan Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act alongside Senators John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), and Ron Wyden (O-Ore).

New York Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Stop Spread Of Spotted Lanternflies

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The legislation addresses the destructive spread of the invasive pest. The invasive insect has spread across much of New York and poses a particular threat to vineyards and other specialty crops, especially in the Hudson Valley, Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and Long Island.

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"The spotted lanternfly has proven to be a destructive pest that threatens New York State’s specialty crops,” Gillibrand said. "If not contained, this pest will have devastating economic consequences at a time when New York farmers are already having their profits destroyed by rising diesel and fertilizer costs."

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over Hudson Valley, New York State

City Of Long Beach, New York City Of Long Beach, New York

I've personally seen these pests, which come from Asia and are hard to kill, all over the Hudson Valley over the past two summers.

Asian Destructive Invasive Pest Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Spotted Lanternfly Devastates High-Value Crops

The spotted lanternfly secretes a sticky "honeydew" substance that promotes mold growth, blocks photosynthesis, and devastates high-value crops.

The bill officially labels the insect as a high-priority research initiative under the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Anthony Verano Anthony Verano

The bill would direct additional federal research toward better ways to detect, manage, and control the pest.

"Congress must immediately prioritize spotted lanternfly research to prevent further spread," Gillibrand added.

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