Funeral Plans Set For Hudson Valley, New York Police Detective

Funeral plans have been confirmed for a fallen Hudson Valley police detective. Hudson Valley residents are encouraged to attend.

Town of Newburgh Police Department confirmed the passing of Detective Christopher Thompson.

Town of Newburgh Police Detective Passes Away At 35

Town of Newburgh Police Town of Newburgh Police

Thompson of Newburgh died on Saturday at the age of 35. A cause of death hasn't been released.

"Detective Thompson’s dedication to his profession, his fellow officers, and the community he served will not be forgotten. His loss is deeply felt throughout our Department and the entire law enforcement community," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated.

He served with the Town of Newburgh Police Department since 2017 and previously worked with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Wallkill Police Department

Funeral Arrangements Announced

The Town of Newburgh Police Department also shared Thompson's funeral arrangements.

Hudson Valley residents are invited to pay their respects at his wake and funeral.

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The wake is being held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., and the funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. Both will be held at the Cronomer Valley Fire House at 296 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

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In recognition of Detective Thompson's time as a K-9 Handler, a K-9 lineup will take place in conjunction with Thursday morning's funeral service. Law enforcement agencies wishing to participate in the funeral procession with motorcycle units are asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department directly to coordinate.

How To Honor Him

Photo by Eli Solitas on Unsplash lighted candles on black metal candle holder

The department is asking members of the law enforcement community, first responders, and the general public to attend and pay their respects.

"We invite members of the law enforcement community, first responders, and the public to join us as we honor Detective Thompson's life, dedicated service, and lasting impact on our department and community," the department said. "Rest easy, Detective Thompson. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

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