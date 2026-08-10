New York Could Ban AI In Most School Classrooms

New York State lawmakers are pushing to keep artificial intelligence out of most classrooms

Two companion bills, Assembly Bill A9190 and Senate Bill S10133, would make that ban the law of the land.

New York Lawmakers Want To Ban AI In Classrooms From Pre-K Through 8th Grade

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Lawmakers have proposed prohibiting the use of most AI tools in New York classrooms from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

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The bills are currently active and have been referred to the education committees in both chambers.

The legislation defines artificial intelligence broadly, covering any machine-based system that makes decisions using algorithms, machine learning, or data-driven modeling. That would include AI chatbots, automated tutoring tools, and similar classroom technology currently being marketed to schools across the country.

No Student Can Use AI In The Classroom, OK For Teachers

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Under the proposed law, no AI could be used in student-facing instruction in any classroom below ninth grade. There are two narrow exceptions. AI could still be used for diagnostic purposes and for explicit instruction interventions designed specifically for students with disabilities.

Teachers and school administrators would not be restricted. The bills explicitly allow educators to continue using AI tools for lesson planning, scheduling, and administrative tasks. The restriction applies to student use only.

If passed, the law would take effect July 1 of the year it's passed.

Why Lawmakers Are Pushing This

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The push behind the legislation centers on a straightforward argument: young children need to develop foundational reading, writing, and social skills through human-led instruction before they are exposed to complex automation tools.

Supporters point to growing concerns from parents and teachers unions about AI tools being introduced in classrooms without proper vetting or guardrails.

New York State United Teachers has been vocal about the need for protective policies, and pushback has intensified following controversies over proposed AI humanoid classroom products and the rapid, largely unregulated expansion of education technology.

The Opposition

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Not everyone agrees.

Technology advocates warn that a blanket ban could create equity gaps, particularly for students whose schools rely on technology to supplement instruction. They also argue that keeping young students away from AI tools entirely could leave them unprepared for a workforce that is increasingly built around that technology.

Both bills are currently sitting in committee and have not yet become law. School districts across New York retain full flexibility over their technology policies for the upcoming school year.

But with AI expanding rapidly in classrooms across the country, the pressure on Albany to act is only going to grow.

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