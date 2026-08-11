New List Uncovers The Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York

A new study using FBI crime data has ranked New York's most dangerous places, and some surprising names make or were kept off the list.

When you think about crime in the Empire State, your mind probably jumps straight to New York City.

Or, if you live in the Hudson Valley, maybe my hometown of Newburgh, which gets a bad reputation thanks to a small section.

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Or, maybe Poughkeepsie, Middletown, or Kingston?

Those hometowns typically make lists of the most dangerous places in New York.

A brand-new study analyzing FBI crime data shows that the most dangerous spots in New York are spread out all across the state.

New List Uncovers The Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State

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A fresh report from HomeSnacks crunched the latest numbers on violent and property crime for communities across New York State.

"This research aims to help you navigate these dangerous cities when deciding what city to call home. To determine the most dangerous places in New York, we used Saturday Night Science to review the FBI’s latest crime report for violent crime and property crime statistics for the 188 cities with over 5,000 residents," Homesnacks writes.

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Here are the 10 places that topped the list, ranked from bad to worst.

New York's 10 Most Dangerous Hometowns Revealed

No Hudson Valley Place Makes The List!

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Hudson Valley residents take a bow! We finally did it! I've covered "most dangerous" lists for many years. I believe this might be the first time the Hudson Valley missed the list!

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