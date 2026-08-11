Hudson Valley Man Charged After 96-Year-Old Grandma Nearly Killed

A Hudson Valley man accused of trying to kill his grandmother is now facing charges.

Max Klar is facing attempted murder and other charges after State Police say he severely beat his 96-year-old grandmother during an argument in Dutchess County.

Dutchess County Man Accused Of Nearly Killing Grandmother

Google Google

Police say Klar from Tivoli, New York went to his grandmother's house on Friday with plans to spend the night. But during his visit, he allegedly attacked his grandma after getting into an argument with her at her home along James Street in Rhinebeck Friday night.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"The investigation determined that Klahr became irate and physically assaulted the victim before leaving the residence and returning to his home," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

Grandma Found With Serious Head And Facial Injuries

Google Google

The 96-year-old was found Saturday morning by another family member lying in her bed with serious head and facial injuries and apparent blood loss.

She was rushed to an area hospital. There's no word on her current condition.

Klahr was arrested Saturday and charged with:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree – Depraved Indifference, a class B felony

Assault in the First Degree – Causing Serious Physical Injury Through Grave Risk of Death, a class B felony

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree – Damaging Another Person’s Property in an Amount Greater Than $250, a class E felony

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation – Blocking the Nose or Mouth, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a class A misdemeanor

Klahr was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court and subsequently remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center. He is scheduled to reappear in court on August 12, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities. Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in New York using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York