Complete 2026 Great New York State Fair Concert Lineup

As fair season continues across New York State, many New Yorkers are getting excited about the upcoming 2026 Great New York State Fair.

The fair begins Wednesday, August 26, and continues through Monday, September 7. Every night there's a great musical act to see for free.

Massive Summer Concert Lineup at the 2026 Great New York State Fair

Photo by Nainoa Shizuru on Unsplash concert photos

If you are looking to catch some live music while you are there, you are in for a massive lineup this season.

This year's Chevrolet Music Series features nearly 40 national recording acts, giving fairgoers plenty of chances to catch top-tier entertainment every single day.

Live performances will be split across two main stages throughout the fairgrounds:

Chevy Court (Near Gate 1): Daily shows at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Suburban Park (Western end past the Midway): Main evening concerts

Each night there's a major musical act performing at the Suburban Park. The full schedule is below:

2026 Great New York State Fair Concert Lineup The fair begins Wednesday, August 26 and continues through Monday, September 7. Every night there's a great musical act to see for free.

The Chevy Court stage includes 33 concert performances! The lineup includes Classic Rock, Soul Legends, 90s & 2000s Pop/Rock Hits, Country & Rising Stars, plus Funk & R&B.

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We have the full lineup below. But first:

Items Banned From The 2026 New York State Fair

Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images

Before you go, you should probably know what you can't bring to the Great New York State Fair this year.

These Items Are Banned At The 2026 New York State Fair Think you can sneak it in? Think again. From pets to coolers, here’s everything you can’t bring to the New York State Fair this year.

Chevy Court Concerts

Below is the full lineup at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1)

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - 1:00pm - The Commodores

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - 6:00pm - Quiet Riot

Thursday, August 27, 2026 - 1:00pm - The Calling

Thursday, August 27, 2026 - 6:00pm - Cooper Alan

Friday, August 28, 2026 - 1:00pm - Kenny Metcalf as Elton

Friday, August 28, 2026 - 6:00pm - Brandy Clark

Friday, August 28, 2026 - 9:00pm - DJ Pretty Mess

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - 1:00pm - Moonlight Princesses

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - 6:00pm - Maddox Batson

Sunday, August 30, 2026 - 1:00pm - gymclassheroes.

Sunday, August 30, 2026 - 6:00pm - Air Supply

Monday, August 31, 2026 - 1:00pm - Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue

Monday, August 31, 2026 - 6:00pm - Hinder

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - 1:00pm - Neil Forever

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - 6:00pm - Pop 2000 Tour

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - 1:00pm - Wilson Phillips

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - 6:00pm - Priscilla Block

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - 1:00pm - Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - 6:00pm - Jesse McCartney

Friday, September 4, 2026 - 1:00pm - Better Than Ezra

Friday, September 4, 2026 - 6:00pm - Braxton Keith

Friday, September 4, 2026 - 9:00pm - Shrek Rave

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 12:00pm - CJack Run • JAMS Funk Fest 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 2:15pm - Kevin Stephens & Free Spirit • JAMS Funk Fest 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 3:20pm - Magnetic Flow • JAMS Funk Fest 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 4:25pm - Brownskin Band • JAMS Funk Fest 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 5:30pm - TT315 • JAMS Funk Fest 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 7:30pm - E.U. featuring Sugar Bear • JAMS Funk Fest 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 8:35pm - Stokley • JAMS Funk Fest 2026

Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 1:00pm - The Magic School Bus

Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 6:00pm - Stella Lefty

Monday, September 7, 2026 - 12:00pm - Yacht Rock Gold Experience

Monday, September 7, 2026 - 4:00pm - Voyage

2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule

2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule Don't miss your favorite artist! Gallery Credit: Karolyi

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