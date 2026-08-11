Complete 2026 Great New York State Fair Concert Lineup
As fair season continues across New York State, many New Yorkers are getting excited about the upcoming 2026 Great New York State Fair.
The fair begins Wednesday, August 26, and continues through Monday, September 7. Every night there's a great musical act to see for free.
Massive Summer Concert Lineup at the 2026 Great New York State Fair
If you are looking to catch some live music while you are there, you are in for a massive lineup this season.
This year's Chevrolet Music Series features nearly 40 national recording acts, giving fairgoers plenty of chances to catch top-tier entertainment every single day.
Live performances will be split across two main stages throughout the fairgrounds:
- Chevy Court (Near Gate 1): Daily shows at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
- Suburban Park (Western end past the Midway): Main evening concerts
Each night there's a major musical act performing at the Suburban Park. The full schedule is below:
2026 Great New York State Fair Concert Lineup
The Chevy Court stage includes 33 concert performances! The lineup includes Classic Rock, Soul Legends, 90s & 2000s Pop/Rock Hits, Country & Rising Stars, plus Funk & R&B.
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We have the full lineup below. But first:
Items Banned From The 2026 New York State Fair
Before you go, you should probably know what you can't bring to the Great New York State Fair this year.
These Items Are Banned At The 2026 New York State Fair
Chevy Court Concerts
Below is the full lineup at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1)
Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - 1:00pm - The Commodores
Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - 6:00pm - Quiet Riot
Thursday, August 27, 2026 - 1:00pm - The Calling
Thursday, August 27, 2026 - 6:00pm - Cooper Alan
Friday, August 28, 2026 - 1:00pm - Kenny Metcalf as Elton
Friday, August 28, 2026 - 6:00pm - Brandy Clark
Friday, August 28, 2026 - 9:00pm - DJ Pretty Mess
Saturday, August 29, 2026 - 1:00pm - Moonlight Princesses
Saturday, August 29, 2026 - 6:00pm - Maddox Batson
Sunday, August 30, 2026 - 1:00pm - gymclassheroes.
Sunday, August 30, 2026 - 6:00pm - Air Supply
Monday, August 31, 2026 - 1:00pm - Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue
Monday, August 31, 2026 - 6:00pm - Hinder
Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - 1:00pm - Neil Forever
Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - 6:00pm - Pop 2000 Tour
Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - 1:00pm - Wilson Phillips
Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - 6:00pm - Priscilla Block
Thursday, September 3, 2026 - 1:00pm - Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Thursday, September 3, 2026 - 6:00pm - Jesse McCartney
Friday, September 4, 2026 - 1:00pm - Better Than Ezra
Friday, September 4, 2026 - 6:00pm - Braxton Keith
Friday, September 4, 2026 - 9:00pm - Shrek Rave
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 12:00pm - CJack Run • JAMS Funk Fest 2026
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 2:15pm - Kevin Stephens & Free Spirit • JAMS Funk Fest 2026
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 3:20pm - Magnetic Flow • JAMS Funk Fest 2026
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 4:25pm - Brownskin Band • JAMS Funk Fest 2026
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 5:30pm - TT315 • JAMS Funk Fest 2026
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 7:30pm - E.U. featuring Sugar Bear • JAMS Funk Fest 2026
Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 8:35pm - Stokley • JAMS Funk Fest 2026
Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 1:00pm - The Magic School Bus
Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 6:00pm - Stella Lefty
Monday, September 7, 2026 - 12:00pm - Yacht Rock Gold Experience
Monday, September 7, 2026 - 4:00pm - Voyage
2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule
2026 New York State Fair Concert Schedule
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
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