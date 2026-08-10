Over 15 More Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Coming to New York

Chick-fil-A continues to expand across New York State and the Hudson Valley.

Whenever a Hudson Valley resident tells me what new fast-food option they want in their hometown, Chick-Fil-A is typically the response.

Chick-Fil-A Expanding Across New York State

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The popular fast-food eatery confirmed it's expanding across New York with multiple new locations rolling out through 2029.

Recent and upcoming regional targets include expansions in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Hudson Valley, and New York City.

New Restaurants in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier

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Company officials recently announced that six new locally owned and operated restaurants are set to open in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, and Southern Tier by the end of 2029.

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Over the next several years, New Yorkers can anticipate new restaurants in the following areas:

Finger Lakes : New restaurants in Penfield and Victor are slated to open in 2026.

: New restaurants in Penfield and Victor are slated to open in 2026. Capital Region : Two restaurants are planned for Latham and Albany, with openings anticipated between 2026 and 2029.

: Two restaurants are planned for Latham and Albany, with openings anticipated between 2026 and 2029. Southern Tier: Two restaurants are planned for Johnson City and Vestal, expected to open between 2026 and 2027.

"New York’s close-knit communities and long-standing traditions make this region especially meaningful for Chick-fil-A’s growth,” Director of Chick-fil-A Real Estate Dustin Griffiths told Hudson Valley Post

Chick-Fil-A says these new restaurants will create over 600 jobs, and the company will donate $150,000 to local food banks in celebration of the restaurant openings.

Expanding In The Hudson Valley

Some new locations in the Hudson Valley appear closer to opening.

Hudson Valley Post learned this weekend that a sign in Orange County now says Chick-Fil-A is "coming soon" in the Town of Wallkill/Middletown area.

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The restaurant is going where Boston Market used to be in front of Hobby Lobby and across from Denny's on Route 211.

We're also told the construction at the Chick-Fil-A that's coming to Kingston, New York rapidly being constructed.

Chick-Fil-A is also coming to these follow locations

Mid/Lower Hudson Valley

Town of Fishkill

Town of Poughkeepsie

Town of Poughkeepsie Nanuet

Greenburgh

White Plains/Greenburgh

Upstate & Western New York

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New Hartford

Auburn

New York City

Forest Hills (Queens)

Manhattan (The Oculus)

Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

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