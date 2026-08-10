Over 15 More Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Coming to New York
Chick-fil-A continues to expand across New York State and the Hudson Valley.
Whenever a Hudson Valley resident tells me what new fast-food option they want in their hometown, Chick-Fil-A is typically the response.
Chick-Fil-A Expanding Across New York State
The popular fast-food eatery confirmed it's expanding across New York with multiple new locations rolling out through 2029.
Recent and upcoming regional targets include expansions in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Hudson Valley, and New York City.
New Restaurants in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier
Company officials recently announced that six new locally owned and operated restaurants are set to open in the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, and Southern Tier by the end of 2029.
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Over the next several years, New Yorkers can anticipate new restaurants in the following areas:
- Finger Lakes: New restaurants in Penfield and Victor are slated to open in 2026.
- Capital Region: Two restaurants are planned for Latham and Albany, with openings anticipated between 2026 and 2029.
- Southern Tier: Two restaurants are planned for Johnson City and Vestal, expected to open between 2026 and 2027.
"New York’s close-knit communities and long-standing traditions make this region especially meaningful for Chick-fil-A’s growth,” Director of Chick-fil-A Real Estate Dustin Griffiths told Hudson Valley Post
Chick-Fil-A says these new restaurants will create over 600 jobs, and the company will donate $150,000 to local food banks in celebration of the restaurant openings.
Expanding In The Hudson Valley
Some new locations in the Hudson Valley appear closer to opening.
Hudson Valley Post learned this weekend that a sign in Orange County now says Chick-Fil-A is "coming soon" in the Town of Wallkill/Middletown area.
The restaurant is going where Boston Market used to be in front of Hobby Lobby and across from Denny's on Route 211.
We're also told the construction at the Chick-Fil-A that's coming to Kingston, New York rapidly being constructed.
Chick-Fil-A is also coming to these follow locations
Mid/Lower Hudson Valley
- Town of Fishkill
Town of Poughkeepsie
- Nanuet
- Greenburgh
- White Plains/Greenburgh
Upstate & Western New York
- New Hartford
- Auburn
New York City
- Forest Hills (Queens)
- Manhattan (The Oculus)
Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:
How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
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