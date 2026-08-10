Hudson Valley Community Shaken By Police Detective’s Death At 35

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a veteran police detective who passed away at the age of 35.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Town Of Newburgh Detective Christopher Thompson Has Passed Away

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Detective Christopher Thompson passed away on August 8, 2026. His death has sent shockwaves through the department, the broader law enforcement community, and the Town of Newburgh.

A cause of death for the 35-year-old wasn't released.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that the Town of Newburgh PBA announces the untimely passing of Detective Christopher Thompson," the department said in a statement. "His loss is deeply felt throughout our Department and the entire law enforcement community."

Worked with the Town Of Newburgh Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and Town Of Wallkill Police Department.

Photo by R.D. Smith on Unsplash a police hat sitting on top of a box

His career was defined by service. Detective Thompson joined the Town of Newburgh Police Department in April 2017, bringing with him experience from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

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During his time in Newburgh, he wore many hats. He served in the Patrol Division, as a K-9 Handler with the K-9 Unit, as a Firearms Instructor, as a General Topics Instructor, and as a Team Leader on the Department's Tactical Unit. Most recently, he had been serving as an Investigator in the Detective Bureau.

"Detective Thompson's dedication to his profession, his fellow officers, and the community he served will not be forgotten," the Town of Newburgh PBA told Hudson Valley Post.

Town of Newburgh Police Town of Newburgh Police

Orange County Emergency Services also released a statement, saying Thompson "dedicated his career to serving and protecting others with honor, professionalism, and unwavering commitment."

"His service, leadership, and sacrifice leave a lasting impact on the countless lives he touched and on all those who had the privilege of serving alongside him," the statement read.

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