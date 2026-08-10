Hudson Valley Restaurant Manager Accused in $24,000 Theft Scheme

A Hudson Valley golf club manager is accused of a series of thefts that allegedly involved thousands of dollars, a late-night break-in and more.

A Somers restaurant manager is facing felony charges.

Restaurant Manager Charged in Theft and Burglary at Somers National Golf Club

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A Somers man who worked as a restaurant manager at Somers National Golf Club is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business and other people.

New York State Police announced the arrest of 37-year-old David Chung of Somers, New York, for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a class C felony; Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a class D felony; and Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony.

Chung's arrest comes after an "investigation into a series of incidents in Westchester County."

State Police say Chung allegedly collected a combined $4,800 from two individuals after claiming the money was needed to repair damage they had caused at Somers National Golf Club, located at 1000 West Hill Drive in Somers, before an event scheduled for the following day.

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Chung was employed as a restaurant manager at the golf club.

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The next day, troopers responded to Somers National Golf Club for a reported larceny after approximately $12,000 in business proceeds was reported missing.

Four days later, while the investigation remained ongoing, State Police returned to the golf club for a reported burglary.

Police allege that Chung forcibly entered the clubhouse during the early morning hours and stole more than $2,600 in checks and cash, as well as multiple golf bags containing clubs and other equipment valued at approximately $9,500.

Chung was arrested on Friday. Bail was set at $15,000 cash, $30,000 bond, or a $60,000 partially secured bond.

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