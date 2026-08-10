Off-Duty Cop Accused of Drunk Crash With 3 Kids in Upstate New York

An off-duty police officer is accused of crashing his car in Upstate New York with three young children in the car.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Route 23 in the Town of Greenport.

Crash In Columbia County, New York Under Investigation

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

New York State Police in Livingston was dispatched by Columbia County 911 for a report of a property-damage crash involving a Volkswagen that had left the scene.

The Volkswagen wasn't at the crash scene when police arrived, but troopers later located a vehicle matching the description near 120 County Route 31 in the Town of Greenport.

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The vehicle had sustained heavy front-end damage, police. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Anthony N. Guglielmo from Staten Island, New York.

Police Allege Off-Duty Cop Drove Drunk With Kids In The Car

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Police allege that Guglielmo "exhibited signs of intoxication."

During the investigation, troopers determined that three children, ages 5, 6, and 7, were passengers in the vehicle. The children weren't injured.

New York State Police confirmed that Guglielmo is a member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and was off duty at the time of the collision.

He was taken into custody and transported to State Police Livingston for processing, where he refused to submit to a chemical breath test.

The children were released to a sober third party.

As a result of the investigation, Guglielmo was charged with:

Three counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger (Leandra’s Law), class E felonies

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class A misdemeanors

Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Guglielmo was arraigned in the Town of Livingston Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Greenport Court later this month.

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