New Yorker Hospitalized After Shark Attack In Empire State

A New York man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a shark at a popular beach.

A man was taken to a hospital after an apparent shark bite

Man Bitten By Shark At Jones Beach

Scott Taetsch, Getty Images Scott Taetsch, Getty Images

It happened Friday around noon at Jones Beach. The man in his 30s was seen stumbling out of the water near field 6, with a large gash on one of his feet.

EMTs believe it came from a shark bite.

The man was in the water at the packed beach during 100-degree weather. Witnesses said he first appeared to be struggling to get out of the water, and fell to the sand once he got out.

Scott Taetsch, Getty Images Scott Taetsch, Getty Images

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He sustained a deep, tooth-shaped gash to his foot, causing profuse bleeding. A Parks Department spokesperson said the large gash on the man's foot looked like a shark tooth caused it.

Lifeguards quickly applied a makeshift tourniquet before the man was transported to Nassau University Medical Center, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Photo by Gerald Schömbs on Unsplash black shark underwater photo

Lifeguards ordered everyone out of the water for about an hour after the suspected attack.

After the beach reopened, guests were allowed to return to the water to cool off, but strictly limited to waist-deep wading.

The incident is New York's first reported shark attack of the 2026 season.

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