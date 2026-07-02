Feds Sign $35.5 Million Lease For New Hudson Valley ICE Facility

A new federal lease worth more than $35 million is bringing fresh attention to the Hudson Valley.

According to federal contracting records first highlighted by Project Saltbox, the U.S. government has signed a 15-year lease for a property at 800 Corporate Boulevard in Newburgh.

Feds Sign $35.5 Million Lease For New ICE Facility In Newburgh

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The total value of the lease is approximately $35.5 million. That's what the government is expected to pay over the life of the 15-year lease. It works out to roughly $2.4 million per year.

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Federal records identify the future tenant as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The lease was awarded to Houston-based Leverage Enterprises Inc., which owns or controls the property.

What We Know

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At this time, ICE has not publicly explained exactly how the facility will be used.

However, previous federal documents seeking proposals for the property described features including secure parking areas, space for government vehicles, high-security requirements and a secure vehicle entrance known as a "sally port," which allows law enforcement vehicles to enter and exit without public access.

Those requirements have led to speculation that the building could be used for immigration enforcement operations, but federal officials have not confirmed the specific purpose of the site.

What It Means For The Hudson Valley

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The lease represents a significant long-term federal investment in the Newburgh area and suggests ICE plans to maintain a presence at the location for years to come. Whether the facility will serve as an administrative office, an operations center, a processing facility, or something else remains unclear.

We will continue to monitor the situation. For now, what is confirmed is that the federal government has committed to a 15-year, $35.5 million lease for an ICE facility in Newburgh.

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