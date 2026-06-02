Where In New York AI Data Centers Are Being Discussed

AI data centers are being heavily discussed and debated across several specific regions in New York State.

Discussions are driven by their massive energy requirements and potential impacts on local utility grids.

AI Data Centers Are Being Discussed In These Parts Of New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The primary hotspots where these proposals and intense public discussions are occurring include:

The Hudson Valley

East Fishkill, Dutchess County: A proposed 1,000-megawatt AI data center has sparked significant public opposition over energy use concerns.

Town officials have responded by considering an expanded moratorium on future data center approvals.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Orangeburg, Rockland County: Existing data center operations and their large backup power systems have become a focal point for residents concerned about infrastructure strain and environmental impacts.

Western New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Somerset, Niagara County: The Lake Mariner facility is undergoing a multibillion-dollar expansion as it transitions from Bitcoin mining to AI computing. Local officials are also reviewing the project's tax incentives and exemptions.

Tonawanda, Erie County: A proposed $2 billion, 300-megawatt AI data center at the former Tonawanda Coke site has triggered community opposition and petitions from environmental groups.

Genesee County: Local leaders are evaluating whether existing infrastructure can support future AI facilities while debating the use of tax breaks to attract developers.

The Finger Lakes & Southern Tier

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County: Residents and advocacy groups are fighting a proposed 400-megawatt hyperscale AI data center, citing concerns about water consumption and electric grid demand.

Seneca Lake: A request to expand power capacity for high-density computing operations has generated strong opposition from Finger Lakes residents.

Oneonta, Otsego County: Officials approved a 12-month moratorium on new data centers after receiving unexpected interest from developers and concerns about environmental impacts.

Mohawk Valley & North Country

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Herkimer County: Local lawmakers approved a $2.5 million loan to support construction of a proposed 500-megawatt data center at the former Remington Arms site.

St. Lawrence County: Multiple large-scale proposals are under discussion, including the proposed 435-megawatt North Country Data Center, making it one of New York's busiest regions for potential development.

Long Island & NYC Metro

Brookhaven, Suffolk County: Federal officials are studying whether Brookhaven National Laboratory could host a massive 90-acre AI data center campus that may require construction of a new power plant.

New York City Metro Area: More than half of New York's existing data centers are already located in the metro region, which remains the state's largest hub for digital infrastructure and AI-related development.

Pros And Cons Of Artificial Intelligence Data Centers

The Pros

Economic Growth: AI data centers can bring billions of dollars in construction spending and economic activity to local communities.

High-Paying Jobs: These facilities create well-paying jobs in engineering, cybersecurity, IT, and facility operations.

Tax Revenue: Data centers can generate significant local tax revenue to help fund schools, roads, and public services.

Technological Innovation: AI infrastructure supports advances in healthcare, scientific research, and emerging technologies.

Industrial Revitalization: Many projects repurpose vacant factories and industrial sites that have sat unused for years.

Grid Modernization: Growing power demand often leads utilities to upgrade electrical infrastructure and expand energy capacity.

The Cons

Grid Strain: AI data centers require enormous amounts of electricity, raising concerns about power reliability.

Higher Utility Bills: Critics worry consumers could ultimately help pay for costly grid upgrades tied to these projects.

Fossil Fuel Reliance: Some facilities may increase demand for natural gas and other traditional energy sources.

Water Depletion: Large data centers can use substantial amounts of water to keep servers cool.

E-Waste Crisis: Rapid hardware turnover creates large volumes of discarded electronic equipment.

Low Long-Term Employment: After construction ends, many data centers operate with relatively small permanent staffs.

Noise Pollution: Cooling systems and backup generators can create a constant background noise for nearby residents.

The Most Conservative Places In The Hudson Valley