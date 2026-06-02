5 Arrested Following Child Predator Sting In The Hudson Valley

State police and the FBI have locked up five local men following a high-stakes, two-day undercover operation targeting crimes against children.

New York State Police from the Hudson Valley say they arrested five people related to child exploitation.

The operation was led by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wappinger, in coordination with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and the Town of Fishkill Police Department.

Five Men Arrested During 2-Day Investigation In Town oF Fishkill.

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Child exploitation is the act of using a child for the benefit, gratification, or financial gain of someone else, while harming the child's physical, emotional, or psychological well-being.

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Officials say it's a severe form of abuse and a criminal offense.

The charges involve allegations of attempting to engage in sexual acts with a minor and offering compensation for sexual acts.

On Friday, the following arrests were made:

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Jaime M. Lucero Giron , 27, of New Windsor, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

, 27, of New Windsor, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony. Gerber C. Flores, 26, of Newburgh, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

On Saturday, three more arrests were made:

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Edwin Soriano Rutilo , 22, of Hopewell Junction, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

, 22, of Hopewell Junction, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony. Frank A. Martinez , 21, of Wappinger, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

, 21, of Wappinger, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony. David W. Pawlikowski, 43, of Hyde Park, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

All were arraigned in the Town of Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, or $400,000 partially secured bond.

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