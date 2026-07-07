July 4th Getaway In Upstate New York Ends In Heartbreak

A July 4th camping and fishing trip ended with tragedy for a Hudson Valley family.

New York State Police from Liberty, New York rushed to Mongaup Pond Campground, located at 231 Mongaup Pond Road in the Town of Rockland, for reports of an overturned kayaker on Saturday around 8:45 p.m.

Orange County, New York Man Goes Missing Fishing In Sullivan County

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Police were told that 56-year-old Scott N. Meyer, 56, of Pine Island, New York, left his campsite between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to go fishing on his kayak.

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Around 7 p.m., a witness found Meyer’s kayak floating approximately 10 feet from shore. The kayak was overturned and completely submerged.

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The extensive search for Meyer began, which stretched until Sunday Morning

Missing Kayaker Found Dead

The search for Meyer resumed Sunday morning. He was found by the Sullivan County Dive Team at the bottom of the lake in approximately 14 feet of water, near the area where he was last observed in his kayak, police say

The New York State Police were assisted by the Sullivan County Dive Team, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Forest Rangers.

No Signs Of Foul Play

According to New York State Police, there are "no signs of foul play." The preliminary cause of Meyer's death "is consistent with drowning."

The investigation remains ongoing.

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