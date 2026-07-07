New York Leaders Against Massive ICE Warehouse In Newburgh

Opposition is growing over the proposed ICE facility in the Town of Newburgh.

Senator Rob Rolison issued a statement opposing the proposed ICE warehouse lease in Town of Newburgh without local official involvement.

Feds Sign $35.5 Million Lease For New Hudson Valley ICE Facility

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Federal contracting records showed that the U.S. government recently signed a 15-year lease for a property at 800 Corporate Boulevard in Newburgh.

According to Project Saltbox, the lease is approximately $35.5 million, or about $2.4 million per year for 15 years.

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Records identify the future tenant as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's unclear how ICE would use the Newburgh facility.

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Previous federal documents seeking proposals for the property described features including secure parking areas, space for government vehicles, high-security requirements and a secure vehicle entrance known as a "sally port," which allows law enforcement vehicles to enter and exit without public access.

Local Leaders Are Closely Monitoring

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New York State Senator Rob Rolison says he's monitoring the situation with Deputy Supervisor Scott Manley.

All oppose the lease.

"The Town has made its position clear, and I respect and support its decision to oppose this proposal. Matters of this magnitude require transparency, communication, and respect for local control. A facility like this should never be forced on a community without the full involvement of local officials and the people who live there," Rolison told Hudson Valley Post in a statement. "I will continue to stay engaged, seek answers, and stand with the Town of Newburgh as they pursue every available option to protect the interests of their community.”

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