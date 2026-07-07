Gunfire Ruins July 4th For Many In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was found with a gunshot wound, another with a serious head injury.

Investigators need help to determine exactly what happened.

2 Injured On July 4th In Sullivan County, New York

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Bad storms on July 4th in the Hudson Valley postponed several planned fireworks shows. In one part of the region, gunshots were heard, rather than fireworks

On July 4th around 10:50 p.m., the Village of Monticello Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at the Monticello Housing Authority Complex located on Evergreen Drive. Arriving officers found a crowd of about 200 people.

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Also in the crowd was an unnamed 32-year-old man with a "severe laceration" to his head.

With assistance from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police, the crowd was dispersed.

51-Year-Old Man Shot In Foot In Monticello, New York

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Police soon learned that a 51-year-old man checked himself into Garnet Medical Center in Harris for a gunshot wound to his right foot.

Authorities say the shooting injury happened at the same "disturbance" at the Monticello Housing Authority Complex.

Most Details Not Available

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Police are now trying to determine how both were injured. Both men "declined" to tell authorities how their injuries happened, officials say.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Village of Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

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Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

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