Upstate New York Restaurant Owner Addresses Racist Rant

Tensions continue to build after a popular Upstate New York restaurant went on a "racist" rant on Facebook.

The owner of an Upstate New York restaurant is speaking out after a racist Facebook post sparked outrage, protests, and a temporary closure.

Taste Of Italy Tensions Continue

Last week, a missing non-verbal and autistic 7-year-old was found dead in a pool in Menands, New York.

After the child's death was made official, the official Taste of Italy Facebook account wrote the following on Facebook about the 7-year-old's death:

Let's not forget if that boy lived in a Muslim country his Muslim family would have killed him a long time ago. Muslims should go back to their 50 plus Muslims countries. They want to bring their horrific fake religion here. It's not a religion it's a terrorist organization. No Muslim should be in any place of Authority in America.

Taste of Italy in Latham, New York soon closed down.

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Owner Frank Cappello said the closure was for the "foreseeable future," but the eatery reopened shortly after closing.

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Protests Outside Taste Of Italy Return

After reopening, protesters returned. One protester says that Cappello's wife,

Alyssa Cappello, ripped a sign out of his hands and "pepper sprayed" him.

Alyssa told CBS 6 that she did pepper spray the protester, but didn't make contact. She added she didn't take the sign, but the sign was thrown at her.

She also said the protester has been threatening the business for days, even coming inside.

Alyssa also took full responsibility for the Facebook comment, telling CBS she thought she was posting from a "burner account" and not the eatery's official Facebook page.

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According to CBS 6, she also says she's not racist because being "Muslim is not a race," it's a religion.

Alyssa adds the Facebook post has cost the business $30,000, mostly stemming from fake orders.

The Ultimate Guide to the Top 25 Italian Bakeries in Upstate New York!

The Ultimate Guide to the Top 25 Italian Bakeries in Upstate New York! WARNING: These photos will induce dreamy eyes and drooling. The photos of the bakery items found at the Upstate New York Italian bakeries in this gallery are awesome. There are dozens of fine Italian bakeries, and we offer up this list of 20 as among the absolute best. This list covers pastry shops, bistros, confection makers, Italian bread bakeries, and much more. Each of the venues is linked to the business so you can explore each one even more. So what is your pleasure? Pusties? Sfogliatelle? Biscotti? Cannoli? A loaf of hard crust Italian Bread? They are all here! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

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