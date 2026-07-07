New Yorkers Told To Avoid Hudson River After Sewage Leak

Officials are urging people to avoid the Hudson River after untreated sewage entered the water following a power outage.

Hudson Valley officials issued a critical health advisory regarding the Hudson River.

Sewage Leak In Westchester County, New York

Photo by Jacob Vathikulam on Unsplash a large pipe is coming out of the water

Officials suggest "avoid all recreational use of the Hudson River" until further notice.

The Westchester County Department of Health's warning comes after a power failure at the Yonkers Sewage Treatment System.

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Health officials say untreated sewage ended up in the Hudson River following the power outage at the Yonkers Sewage Treatment System.

"Residents are urged to refrain from swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, boating with water contact, fishing from the water, or participating in any other recreational activities involving contact with the Hudson River," the Westchester County Department of Health told Hudson Valley Post.

The outage happened on Friday; extreme heat is to blame.

Stretches From New York City To Briarcliff Manor

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

The contamination advisory stretches from New York City north to Briarcliff Manor, specifically targeting the following waterfront areas:

New York City

Yonkers

Hastings-on-Hudson

Dobbs Ferry

Irvington

Tarrytown

Sleepy Hollow

Briarcliff Manor

Officials note that the Phillips Manor Beach Club is "closed until further notice."

The New York State Department of Health and DEC have been communicating closely with Westchester and Rockland Counties, New York City, and our partner agencies and advise residents in the following communities to “refrain from swimming or any other activity that involves the full immersion of the body under water."

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