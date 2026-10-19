New York Could Make a Major Change to Where You Buy Alcohol

A large group of New York lawmakers, supermarket chains, and more want a major change to liquor laws in New York that date back to the Prohibition era.

The push to change New York State law to allow wine and liquor sales in local supermarkets and bodegas is gaining momentum.

New York Lawmakers Push to Allow Wine and Liquor in Supermarkets

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A coalition of New York State legislators, bodega owners, and major supermarket chains has renewed a push to pass a law allowing wine and hard liquor sales in grocery stores and corner shops

The move does have strong support across New York State. A Siena College poll shows that 75 percent of New Yorkers are in favor of wine in grocery stores.

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Assemblywoman Amanda Septino says she is pushing her bill to update New York’s Prohibition-era alcohol laws, which currently restrict wine and liquor sales to roughly 4,000 standalone liquor stores.

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The expanded coalition now includes the United Bodegas of America alongside major regional grocers like Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Market.

New York State Faces Major Fight Over Supermarket Liquor Sales

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Supporters say that change provides crucial revenue and competitive opportunities for small bodega and grocery owners facing high inflation, rent, and utility costs. However, the New York State Liquor Store Association and independent liquor merchants strongly oppose the move, warning it could destroy thousands of mom-and-pop liquor stores and lead to widespread storefront closures.

Others believe that dramatically increasing the availability of alcohol could raise the risks for heavy drinking, underage access, and public health issues.

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State Dry towns across the Empire State have no alcohol allowed. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

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