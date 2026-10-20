The high-profile Cornell University sexual assault case is coming to the Hudson Valley.

A significant legal hearing is scheduled for later this month in Sullivan County.

Cornell Fraternity Case Heads To Hudson Valley Courtroom

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Acting Supreme Court Justice James R. Farrell has signed an order to show cause directing attorneys for Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James to appear in Monticello on Thursday, October 29th at 2 p.m. for oral arguments on a motion that could reshape who controls the criminal investigation entirely.

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Defense attorneys representing the seven men accused in the case are asking the court to disqualify Letitia James from serving as special prosecutor, arguing that her public statements and social media posts showed bias in favor of the accuser and prejudged the defendants before any trial has taken place.

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They believe a prosecutor cannot be neutral and publicly advocate for one side at the same time.

Background Of Cornell Lawsuit

The case began when a former Cornell student, identified as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was drugged with ketamine and sexually assaulted by multiple members of the Chi Phi fraternity during an October 2024 party.

The local Tompkins County District Attorney initially declined to bring criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.

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Governor Hochul then stepped in, appointing James as a special prosecutor to independently reopen and oversee the criminal investigation.

This Is Not A Trial

This is not a trial. It has nothing to do with determining guilt or innocence. It is strictly a procedural legal argument about who has the authority to prosecute the case.

The defense is now using that appointment itself as the basis for their challenge, arguing the AG's public commentary disqualifies her office from being a neutral arbiter of justice.

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