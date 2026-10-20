New York Doctor Warns of Gambling Addiction in Young Kids

Children from the Hudson Valley are getting addicted to gambling.

That's according to a Hudson Valley clinical psychologist.

Hudson Valley Kids Are Getting Hooked on Online Gambling

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Dr. Michael Adler, a Rockland County psychologist, says he's seeing a major spike in gambling disorders in kids and young adults.

He runs Rockland Addictions out of New City, NY. He is a licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in treating gambling addiction, substance abuse, and emotional disorders.

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Hudson Valley Doctor Warns Kids as Young as 11 Are Gambling

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He says he has patients as young as 11 and well into their twenties.

He says that children are bypassing age restrictions by using smartphones and tablets logged into their parents' payment methods.

Dr. Adler adds that children are difficult to treat because they're not mature and have an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex and lack impulse control.

Children also don't seem to think it's bad to be in financial debt, because they assume their parents will bail them out. (I'm sure you know what happens when you assume...)

Dr. Adler wants parents to talk to their kids about gambling because they're bombarded with gambling messages just by watching sports on TV.

He also calls betting on fantasy football leagues "a gateway drug" for gambling disorders.

Indications Of A Gambling Addiction

Indications Of A Gambling Addiction Here are some indications you may have an addiction to gambling. There is help available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org Gallery Credit: Dr. T

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