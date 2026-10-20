New York State Police Searching for Answers After Fatal Fire In The Hudson Valley

New York State Police are asking for help as they investigate a fatal fire in the Hudson Valley.

It happened early Friday morning. Police just confirmed the fire to Hudson Valley Post late Monday.

Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Ulster County

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New York State Police responded to a reported structure fire at White Birch Apartments, located at 4 White Birch Lane in the town of Woodstock, Ulster County on Oct. 16 around 5:23 a.m.

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Multiple Ulster County fire departments also responded and worked together to put out the blaze.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Ulster County fire investigators, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police, the Woodstock Police Department and the Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office.

One Person Found Dead, Another Person Rushed To The Hospital

According to New York State Police, one person was found dead. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.

Another person was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Police Seek Witnesses

Photo by Maxim Tajer on Unsplash burning wood

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The investigation is ongoing by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State Police Kingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

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