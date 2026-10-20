New York State Police Searching for Answers After Fatal Fire In The Hudson Valley
New York State Police are asking for help as they investigate a fatal fire in the Hudson Valley.
It happened early Friday morning. Police just confirmed the fire to Hudson Valley Post late Monday.
Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Ulster County
New York State Police responded to a reported structure fire at White Birch Apartments, located at 4 White Birch Lane in the town of Woodstock, Ulster County on Oct. 16 around 5:23 a.m.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Multiple Ulster County fire departments also responded and worked together to put out the blaze.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Ulster County fire investigators, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police, the Woodstock Police Department and the Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office.
One Person Found Dead, Another Person Rushed To The Hospital
According to New York State Police, one person was found dead. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.
Another person was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Police Seek Witnesses
The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The investigation is ongoing by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State Police Kingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.
10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know
10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires
Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires
Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires
Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires
Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder