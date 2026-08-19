Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Recording Children Inside Gym Bathroom

A hidden camera inside a popular gym in the Hudson Valley has sparked an arrest, and police are now asking members to come forward.

A West Nyack man is facing charges for unlawfully recording people at a sports club in New Rochelle.

Rockland Man Accused of Placing Cameras In Bathroom At Westchester Gym

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New Rochelle Police say 33-year-old Ryan Mack placed a recording device inside the bathroom at the New York Athletic Club where he worked, capturing unsuspecting people using the toilet, including children.

The investigation began in July after the New York Athletic Club contacted the New Rochelle Police Department after they discovered a recording device that had been concealed inside a bathroom at the club.

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Police say their investigation determined that Mack hid a recording device in the Tennis Hut West Restroom and positioned it to capture unsuspecting individuals while they were using the toilet.

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Mack Arrested In Kansas

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Mack.

Police say that Mack traveled to Kansas after the recording device was found. He was stopped and arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol just outside of Topeka, Kansas.

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He was brought back to the Lower Hudson Valley and charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, a class E felony.

More Victims Possible

Police are saying the investigation is ongoing and he could face additional charges.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives identified several victims, including children. Investigators are continuing to seek additional potential victims and asking any NYAC members who may have used the identified restrooms on the dates and during the times listed below to contact Detective Marisa Bird at (914) 654-2367," police told Hudson Valley Post.

The New Rochelle Police Department encourages anyone who believes they may have been recorded, has information relevant to this investigation, or who may have used the locations listed below between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on any of the listed dates to contact Detective Marisa Bird at (914) 654-2367.

Platform Tennis Hut West Restroom (Left Facing)

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